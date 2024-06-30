Transitioning India's T20 team post-Rohit, Virat will take time, says BCCI president

"There is so much talent in the IPL. Lot of cricketers are coming through but it is going to take some time to bridge the gap (after retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20Is)," Binny said in a media interaction after the final.

"They have contributed so much. It's going to take time. We will probably see in the next two to three years, the team coming back into it's own without them," he added.

Rohit leaves T20Is with 4231 runs from 159 matches, having made five hundreds and 32 fifties. In 125 T20I matches, Kohli scored 4188 runs at an average of 48.69 with 122 being his highest.

Both will continue to be active in the IPL and the ODI and Test formats internationally. Binny, who was a part of the 1983 ODI World Cup title win, said that maiden World Cup elevated India from underdogs to contenders and it has not changed thanks to the large talent pool.

"In 1983, we went as underdogs. But after that, that tag was taken off us. Whenever we go into World Cup, people expect India to win.No one is taking us lightly anymore," he said.