Calm under pressure Sudharsan needs to be spoken about more: Smith, Moody

AHMEDABAD: B Sai Sudharsan broke away from the mould of anchor with a brilliantly crafted hundred against Chennai Super Kings, and the "calm under pressure" demeanour of the Gujarat Titans' opener has left stalwarts Graeme Smith and Tom Moody impressed.

Till the match on Friday, Sudharsan struck runs at a moderate strike rate of 131.67 while coming at No.3, but the promotion to the opener's slot seemed to have liberated him.

Against CSK, the Tamil Nadu left-hander made 103 off 51 balls (5x4s, 7x6s) and his strike-rate read 201.96.

Smith said Sudharsan should be given more opportunities.

"Sudharsan is so under the radar, he is the leading run-scorer for GT this season, the fastest Indian to a thousand IPL runs with a difference of six innings. He needs to start being spoken about a bit more," said Smith on JIO Cinema.

Former Australian all-rounder and a revered coach Tom Moody praised Sudharsan for maintaining his composure in the match against a tough opponent.

"The way this young player goes about his business is a joy to watch. He seems so calm under pressure. He seems to have the right answers at the right time.