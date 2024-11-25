13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL pick as Rajasthan Royals secure him for Rs 1.10 crore

NEW DELHI: When Sanjiv Suryavanshi sold his farmland to fund his 10-year-old son Vaibhav's cricketing aspirations, he couldn’t have imagined that within three years, his son would make history.
During the second and final day of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, 13-year-old Vaibhav, at just 13 years and eight months, became the youngest cricketer ever to be picked by a franchise. Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 1.10 crore.
Sanjiv, a farmer from Motipur village, 15 km from Samastipur town in Bihar, was overwhelmed.
“He’s no longer just my son, he’s the pride of all Bihar,” Sanjiv told PTI over the phone while his son is currently in Dubai for the U-19 Asia Cup.
"My son has worked hard. At the age of 8, he excelled in the U-16 district trials. I used to take him to Samastipur for cricket coaching and bring him back every day," he recalled.
When asked about the financial challenges of nurturing a cricketing career, Sanjiv admitted the immense sacrifices involved.
“Cricket is not just an investment; it’s a big investment. What can I say? I even sold my land. Even now, our financial situation isn’t entirely stable,” he said.
Controversy Over Vaibhav’s Age
Addressing speculation about Vaibhav’s actual age, with some claiming he is 15, Sanjiv dismissed the allegations.
“When he was 8 and a half years old, he underwent the BCCI bone test. He has already played for India U-19. We’re not afraid. He can take the age test again if needed,” Sanjiv said defiantly.
Sanjiv credited Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwary for supporting Vaibhav throughout his journey.
“Rakesh ji’s blessings have always been with us,” he added.
The Auction and Trials
Vaibhav’s base price at the auction was Rs 30 lakh. The Delhi Capitals opened the bidding, but Rajasthan Royals joined in at Rs 35 lakh and eventually secured the young cricketer for Rs 1.10 crore.
Recalling the trials, Sanjiv shared how Vaibhav impressed the Royals.
“Rajasthan Royals invited him to trials in Nagpur. Vikram Rathour sir gave him a match scenario where he needed to score 17 runs in an over. My boy hit three sixes. In total, during the trials, he smashed eight sixes and four fours,” Sanjiv said proudly.
When asked how he plans to shield his young son from monetary distractions, Sanjiv said Vaibhav is focused solely on cricket.
“He just wants to play cricket and nothing else. A few years ago, he loved Doraemon cartoons, but now his life revolves around cricket.”
BCA Lauds the Young Talent
BCA president Rakesh Tiwary praised Vaibhav for his remarkable achievement.
“Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible success at such a young age fills us with immense pride,” Tiwary said in a statement.
“His journey from Bihar to the IPL reflects his talent, hard work, and determination. The Bihar Cricket Association has always been committed to nurturing young talent, and Vaibhav’s success highlights the cricketing potential in our state.
“We are confident he will continue to shine and inspire aspiring cricketers across Bihar and beyond. I congratulate Vaibhav and his family,” Tiwary added.