13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL pick as Rajasthan Royals secure him for Rs 1.10 crore

NEW DELHI: When Sanjiv Suryavanshi sold his farmland to fund his 10-year-old son Vaibhav's cricketing aspirations, he couldn’t have imagined that within three years, his son would make history.

During the second and final day of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, 13-year-old Vaibhav, at just 13 years and eight months, became the youngest cricketer ever to be picked by a franchise. Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 1.10 crore.

Sanjiv, a farmer from Motipur village, 15 km from Samastipur town in Bihar, was overwhelmed.

“He’s no longer just my son, he’s the pride of all Bihar,” Sanjiv told PTI over the phone while his son is currently in Dubai for the U-19 Asia Cup.

"My son has worked hard. At the age of 8, he excelled in the U-16 district trials. I used to take him to Samastipur for cricket coaching and bring him back every day," he recalled.

When asked about the financial challenges of nurturing a cricketing career, Sanjiv admitted the immense sacrifices involved.

“Cricket is not just an investment; it’s a big investment. What can I say? I even sold my land. Even now, our financial situation isn’t entirely stable,” he said.

Controversy Over Vaibhav’s Age

Addressing speculation about Vaibhav’s actual age, with some claiming he is 15, Sanjiv dismissed the allegations.

“When he was 8 and a half years old, he underwent the BCCI bone test. He has already played for India U-19. We’re not afraid. He can take the age test again if needed,” Sanjiv said defiantly.

Sanjiv credited Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwary for supporting Vaibhav throughout his journey.

“Rakesh ji’s blessings have always been with us,” he added.