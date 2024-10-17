India vs New Zealand: William O'Roars to life on spicy deck

BENGALURU: A tall seamer from New Zealand? Check. Overcast conditions? Check. Disconcerting bounce? Check. Canterbury? Check. High release point? Check. There are endless similarities between Kyle Jamieson and William O'Rourke and some of those similarities played itself out in a fairly predictable manner on the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bowlers with high release points can have a natural advantage because of the bounce they extract from decks. That sort of natural advantage has led to some tame Indian batting performances, especially in the recent past. Because of some disconcerting bounce, even from just short of a good length area or from a good length area, batters are forced to recalibrate their way of thinking

Jamieson had shown the benefits of what a tall bowler can do, especially in helpful conditions, at Southampton during the final of the World Test Championship in 2021. In that Test, Jamieson finished with figures of 7/61.

O'Rourke didn't get the fifer but his first Test wicket in Indian soil exposed the soft underbelly that is India's middle-order in tricky conditions.

Matt Henry, who himself has a higher than average release point, and O'Rourke didn't need a second invitation to twist the knife. It was, in essence, a tactical masterclass from the two pacers, who sent down the final 24.2 overs as a pair, discounting a short two-over burst from Tim Southee after a rain delay in the morning session.

The plan was in motion as soon as Southee dismissed Rohit Sharma with a banana inswinger. Virat Kohli, susceptible to the forward press from time to time, was done in by an O'Rourke delivery which bounced more than expected from a short of a good length area. It jagged back a long way, took his glove and leg gully wasn't going to spill it.