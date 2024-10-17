Women's T20 World Cup: Former India fielding coach's pointers for tricky Dubai venue

DUBAI: The last two group matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium were vital for more than one reason. The future of six teams in the World Cup depended on the results. However, for the fans watching from the stadium or their homes, the two matches will be remembered for the amount of dropped catches they witnessed. Pakistan and England, both of which eventually could not make it to the semifinals, were the main culprits, dropping as many as six catches each. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the other venue of the tournament, has also witnessed many dropped catches, but it has not been as bad as the Dubai Stadium.

Biju George, former India fielding coach, knows a thing or two not just about catching or fielding, but also about the venue. "When you are in Dubai, under those lights for a fraction of a second, the ball is lost to you," George told The New Indian Express. "I have worked at that ground during the IPL season after the Covid-19 pandemic with Sunrisers Hyderabad and during the Dubai International League T20 (ILT20), it was very tough," he said.

"Catching, especially, in Dubai has always been tricky. You need to take a lot of catches in practice. If you see the ball, eventually, it's going to come down, but you need to be ready. Taking many catches is the only way to be prepared," he added.

George explained with an example of how New Zealand captain Sophie Devine managed to take a few catches at the venue against India. "One of the best fielders in the world is Devine and when she took a catch against India at Dubai International Stadium she was surprised. She must have thought that she must have lost it. The basic thing is to keep your eyes on the ball for as long as possible and hold them to dear life. Nothing else," George simplified it.