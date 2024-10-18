Resurrection on Day 3: Kohli, Sarfaraz keep India on track

BENGALURU: There were two ways to read this match as both teams retreated to the comforts of their respective dressing rooms at the end of an exhilarating Day Three. If you are a person who favours low-yield unsexy bonds, you would be tipping New Zealand to win its first Test on Indian soil since 1988. If you frequently put your money in high-risk, high-reward hedge funds, you would be willing for the Indian team to pull off what would possibly be one of the greatest Test wins of all time.

At stumps on Friday, India had rocketed along to 231/3 in just 49 overs. They still trail the visitors by 125 runs but make no mistake; there are still lots of runs to be had on what will essentially be a third day wicket when play resumes on Saturday morning (the weather is suggestive of some overhead conditions but there may not be rain).

However, it could have been oh-so better for the hosts because they were 231/2 after 48.5 overs. Virat Kohli, whose gorgeous lofted off-drive for six off Ajaz Patel will adorn many a highlights package going forward, was batting like he had a point to prove. He had even ignored two significant milestones. After he reached a 50, the sizable M Chinnaswamy crowd were on their feet, creating a racket. The 35-year-old, after completing the single, ignored those cheers before half-heartedly raising his bat half-way.

Three runs later, when he completed 9000 Test runs, there was zero acknowledgement of the milestone. It was time to go big, make a daddy hundred. By then, the No. 3, who has had an iffy Test career since 2020 (avg of 33.61 with two 100s across 32 matches), had already hit one of the shots of the day; a magisterial cover-drive. It was so pure it would have turned all remaining Kohli agnostics into believers. But he was dismissed off the last ball, snicking one-off Glenn Phillips to Tom Blundell. Just before the bell, below the belt.