India vs New Zealand: The short-lived joyride ft. Sarfaraz, Rishabh

On Saturday, two young men — one who was on the verge of leaving the sport for good and another who almost died less than two years ago — gave wings to new dreams. They broke open a hitherto lost cause. To be inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during their madcap three-hour stand was to be taken on a joyride.

Indian millennials had Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar from Cape Town in 1996. Now, centennials have their own partnership. It will find a place in reels and drive kids to the nearest net, with a bat in hand, oodles of hope and plenty of imagination in their eyes. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fantasised on Friday, Sarfaraz and Pant almost manifested it into reality.

Both of them, indulging in an art of batsmanship from an ultra-modern age (entertaining is the only currency in town), took the weekend hoi-polloi through a journey from cautious optimism to gay abandon.

One of the most significant pit stops during their journey will possibly see NFTs making a comeback. It was that special. Sarfaraz, who has already faced multiple rejections in his nascent career, punched one off the back foot to the boundary between point and cover before taking off. By the time he was back in the striker's end, he knew he had completed a long cherished dream. A Test century. One of Azad maidans great enigmas had answered the call of duty thanks to a breathless display of counter-punching.

There were late cuts so late his bat was within kissing distance of keeper Tom Blundell. The uppercuts were so nonchalant it would have made the bowler weep. He repeatedly kept peppering the area between keeper and backward point so much the visitors had as many four fielders in that part of the ground. But Sarfaraz still found a keyhole gap to thread the ball to the Toblerone-shaped cushions (47 off his 150 runs came in that region).

When he wasn't notching up boundaries at will in a fever dream of a morning session, he was doing a mid-pitch rain dance.