Pune Test: Jaiswal on charge as India reach 81/1 at lunch on Day 3 in pursuit of 359 against NZ

PUNE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's brisk unbeaten 46 powered India to 81 for 1 at lunch on day three in pursuit of 359 against New Zealand in the must-win second Test here on Saturday.

However, the early dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma (8) by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was a jarring note.

Jaiswal broke shackles with a second-ball six and raced to 46 not out off 36 balls with three sixes and as many fours. Shubman Gill was batting on 22 as Indian batters made their intentions clear.

With another 278 runs needed to safeguard their impeccable record at home, Indian batters face a huge task after their flop show in first innings.

Jaiswal showed intent when he thwacked Tim Southee for a six over deep square leg, following it up with a four past gully.

It was indeed an eventful start to the Indian chase since TV replays had to be resorted to find the legitimacy of Glenn Phillip's catch at gully off Jaiswal's cut. The replays confirmed that the ball hit the ground before settling into the fielder's hands.

Jaiswal's onslaught shaved off a good chunk of target which the Kiwis had set but spin remained a threat.

Santner (1/30), who claimed 7/53 in the first innings, returned to haunt India again getting Rohit caught bat-pad.