Chennai Test Day 2: India in driver's seat after Bangladesh collapse for 149

India ended the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai in a commanding position after taking a first innings lead of 227. Opting not to enforce the follow-on, India were 81/3 in their second innings at stumps with Shubman Gill on 33 and Rishabh Pant on 12.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed in identical fashion to the first innings, caught in the slip cordon for five. Shortly afterwards, Yashaswi Jaiswal was dismissed for 10, misjudging a delivery from Nahid Rana while attempting a cover drive and edging the ball into the wicketkeeper's gloves. Virat Kohli was then trapped leg before by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 17 before Gill and Pant saw out the last few overs of the day.

Bangladesh's first innings

Earlier, Bangladesh surrendered meekly without putting up a fight and were all out for 149 in 47 overs chasing India's total of 376.

Bumrah claimed four wickets while Akash Deep, Siraj and Jadeja kept Bangladesh's batting lineup under pressure as they took two wickets each.

Resuming from the overnight's score of 339 for six India were all out for 376 in 91.3 overs. India lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs with Jadeja (86) being the first to fall. Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before he was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 113.

The Bangladesh pacer grabbed three wickets (3/55) - Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep. Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs.