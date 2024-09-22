India vs Bangladesh: Spinners apply finishing touch in India's big victory

CHENNAI: Riding on home hero R Ashwin's 6 for 88 and Ravindra Jadeja's 3 for 58, India secured a 280-run victory over Bangladesh on Day 4 of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday. With this outcome, India now lead the two-Test series 1-0.

Initially, it was the pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who kept it tight to apply the pressure on the Bangladesh batters. Later, Ashwin - who was adjudged the Player of the Match - and Jadeja took over. Making the best use of the deteriorating surface, the duo did the bulk of the damage to complete the job for the hosts.

Ashwin, in the process, picked up his 37th five-wicket haul in Tests, equalling spin great Shane Warne's record. Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan tops the list with 67 five-wicket hauls. Ashwin, 38, later revealed that he keeps reinventing himself to produce the goods.

"Firstly, it is a challenge. It is not the same, you play 25, 26, 30 or even 35. 38 is different from 35, every bit of work that you put in, you have to put in doubly hard to earn the right to be there. There is no doubt that there are challenges for me to go through, usually, it takes a little bit longer, even though I haven't played a three-day game in a while. To be fair, I have reduced my strength-training sessions, I have worked differently on my mobility and other aspects of life... do yoga it's good," revealed Ashwin, adding that the breaks between the matches give him time to rejuvenate.