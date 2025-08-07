I never considered not going out to bat against India: Chris Woakes

LONDON: England all-rounder Chris Woakes says not going out to bat due to a dislocated shoulder against India on the final day of the fifth Test was something he never considered, even as he wondered if his career was at risk when he suffered the injury.

Woakes came out with his left hand wrapped in a sling and tucked inside his sweater at the fall of the penultimate wicket with the fifth Test  which India won narrowly  tantalisingly placed.

Woakes said he felt it was his "duty to do it for everyone" and that he is still gutted that England lost the game.

"I don't know what it is. You just know you're part of something bigger. It's not just you that you're playing for out there," Woakes, awaiting further scans, told The Guardian.

"It's your team and your teammates, all the hard work and the sacrifices they put in, the people watching at home and in the ground. You just feel a duty to do it for everyone."