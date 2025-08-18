That feeling will stay with me forever: England spinner Bashir on Siraj's dismissal at Lord's

Bashir said he had been working on the variation for some time but only gained the confidence to use it after Moeen was invited to England's training camp.

"I just wanted to show that I"ve got that strength in me. I bowled it a few times and it came out nicely. I got Siraj out with it (stumped in the first innings), with a really slow ball -- it was only about 43 to 44mph.

"Since Edgbaston, I've been in touch with Mo a fair few times. He's a legend and someone I look up to massively, especially being an off spinner in England, which is not an easy job," he added.

Chasing 193, India were reeling at 112/8 on the final afternoon, but Jadeja stood firm first with Jasprit Bumrah (5 off 54 balls) and then with Siraj, who resisted 29 deliveries before Bashir, bowling with his left-hand heavily strapped, found the breakthrough.

The delivery, which Siraj played down onto the pitch in front of the crease, spun back and rattled the base of his leg stump, sparking wild celebrations in England camp.

"We were creating chances, but just couldn't get that wicket. I really wanted to get out there. Stokesy knew and gave me the go-ahead when he was on the field and I was on the bench. My left hand felt pretty good when I was bowling. I'm just glad I could make a difference.