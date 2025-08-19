Home theatre: India's quest for glory

CHENNAI: IN the end, it was a squad with no surprises. As Neetu David, chair of the women’s selection committee, sat alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur and announced the 15-member team for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup, it seemed clear that India have opted for safety and balance in their quest to win the first global trophy.
Explosive opener Shafali Verma did not make the cut while Renuka Singh Thankur who had been out of action due to injury was included in the squad for the ODIs against Australia as well as the global event that follows. Meanwhile, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur who is currently nursing a niggle at the BCCI Centre of Excellence has been rested for the Australia ODIs but is a part of the squad for the World Cup.
Shafali's exclusion meant Pratika Rawal will continue to open with Smriti Mandhana. The Haryana batter was dropped from the side late last year before making waves in the domestic circuit. However, when Shafali was picked for the England T20Is and the India A tour of Australia, she failed to make an impact. Chief selector Neetu said that the youngster is in the scheme of things and they are hoping that she will have a long career with India. "Shafali played the Australia A series. She's in the system, it is not like that she's not. We've got our eyes on her. Hope she plays a lot more and garners experience, it'll help serve India in the 50-overs format in the future. We want a long career from Shafali," Neetu said at the press conference on Tuesday.
As far as Renuka is concerned, the seamer from Himachal Pradesh had been an integral part of the team over the last few years but had a long injury lay-off. Neetu was pleased that she is fit and ready to return. "Renuka has been a precious player for us. She had (some) niggles and was out of the game, but is now available. She is (one of) our main players. This is a main event and it is great that she is a part of the team," Neetu said.
For a team that has had several so near yet so far finishes at global events, India will be looking to get their hands on the World Cup at the home event to be played from September 30 to November 2. They have picked four frontline spinners but also have several part-time options, something Kaur has always preferred as a captain. In this event, India will rely on Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, N Shree Charani and Radha Yadav to spin a web. Their biggest challenge will be against the likes of Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand and whether this bowling attack can keep the tougher opponents in check. "Spinners have always done well for the team even when we played in England, which is why we kept (most of them) in the playing XI. This is the best team we can have (for WC)," captain Harmanpreet said.
No clarity on one venue
With five weeks to go for what is easily the most prestigious trophy in women's cricket, there is no clarity on whether Bengaluru will remain a venue or which city will replace it. Bengaluru was originally scheduled to host the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka, one semifinal and the final. However, post the RCB stampede in June and the issues that followed, Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi are among names being floated around as a possible replacement. The sooner it gets sorted, the better it will be for the teams, especially India to plan and prepare for the challenges.