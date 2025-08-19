Home theatre: India's quest for glory

CHENNAI: IN the end, it was a squad with no surprises. As Neetu David, chair of the women’s selection committee, sat alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur and announced the 15-member team for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup, it seemed clear that India have opted for safety and balance in their quest to win the first global trophy.

Explosive opener Shafali Verma did not make the cut while Renuka Singh Thankur who had been out of action due to injury was included in the squad for the ODIs against Australia as well as the global event that follows. Meanwhile, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur who is currently nursing a niggle at the BCCI Centre of Excellence has been rested for the Australia ODIs but is a part of the squad for the World Cup.

Shafali's exclusion meant Pratika Rawal will continue to open with Smriti Mandhana. The Haryana batter was dropped from the side late last year before making waves in the domestic circuit. However, when Shafali was picked for the England T20Is and the India A tour of Australia, she failed to make an impact. Chief selector Neetu said that the youngster is in the scheme of things and they are hoping that she will have a long career with India. "Shafali played the Australia A series. She's in the system, it is not like that she's not. We've got our eyes on her. Hope she plays a lot more and garners experience, it'll help serve India in the 50-overs format in the future. We want a long career from Shafali," Neetu said at the press conference on Tuesday.