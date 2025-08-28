Buchi Babu: TN Prez XI in semis, TNCA XI out

CHENNAI It was a mixed bag for teams representing the state of Tamil Nadu , as TNCA President's XI beat Chhattisgarh by 59 runs to advance to the semifinals of the All-India Buchi Babu Tournament, while the TNCA XI crashed out of the tournament, after losing to Bengal by six wickets at the Gojan Grounds on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu chief coach and the President's XI coach M Senthilnathan saw his plan succeed, as he employed two spinners — J Hemchudeshan and P Vidyuth to make most out of the conditions. "Yeah, the President's XI team did well. We knew the wicket was going to assist spin, so my only input to the spinners is when the wicket is doing too much, you need to think less," Senthilnathan told The New Indian Express.

"I think both the guys did pretty well. And Hemchudeshan, I'm just seeing him probably in a turning track, needing a little bit more assistance for a spinner, I think he kept it well at the right areas for a right-hander and to the left-hander. So, all looking good for Hemchudeshan in bowling and that boy is got a talent to bowl in a little flatter wicket as well because he gives air, but here he had to just bowl, not giving a little bit more air, a little bit flattish," he added.