Buchi Babu: TN Prez XI in semis, TNCA XI out

CHENNAI It was a mixed bag for teams representing the state of Tamil Nadu , as TNCA President's XI beat Chhattisgarh by 59 runs to advance to the semifinals of the All-India Buchi Babu Tournament, while the TNCA XI crashed out of the tournament, after losing to Bengal by six wickets at the Gojan Grounds on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu chief coach and the President's XI coach M Senthilnathan saw his plan succeed, as he employed two spinners — J Hemchudeshan and P Vidyuth to make most out of the conditions. "Yeah, the President's XI team did well. We knew the wicket was going to assist spin, so my only input to the spinners is when the wicket is doing too much, you need to think less," Senthilnathan told The New Indian Express.
"I think both the guys did pretty well. And Hemchudeshan, I'm just seeing him probably in a turning track, needing a little bit more assistance for a spinner, I think he kept it well at the right areas for a right-hander and to the left-hander. So, all looking good for Hemchudeshan in bowling and that boy is got a talent to bowl in a little flatter wicket as well because he gives air, but here he had to just bowl, not giving a little bit more air, a little bit flattish," he added.
With all-rounder Washington Sundar not being a regular due to commitments with the Indian team, Tamil Nadu need a effective spinner to win games. "See, he is just a 17-18 year-old boy. Playing first-class cricket is different from U19 games, but he has got the potential, he can learn. We have to have patience, either selectors, coaches, anybody you need patience with him to understand what that boy can do," Senthilnathan reckoned.
The coach also explained how competition amongst the spinners makes selection a healthy confusion.
"See, bowling is also partnership, like batting. The two bowlers have to bowl in tandem. Somebody's getting wickets, it doesn't mean I need to try to get a wicket. No, you do the same, keep one end tighter and the other end get wickets. Then after some time, probably he will do and you will start getting wickets. See, this is a partnership. So, I think they both played really well, what the team required, they did well," insisted Senthilnathan.
Pradosh Ranjan Paul who has led Tamil Nadu in the past, did a good job as President's XI skipper.
"He did a good job. He's like a person who does not stay low. He's got the energy to bring the team together. That's the captain's job. A captain cannot go down at any stage. His job is to make the team be alive and get the competition going. You know, the changes and, you know, field settings, everything comes into him. I think he's handling well. He's handling well at the moment," complimented Senthilnathan.
In contrast, TNCA XI did not put enough runs on the board and lost the plot. "No, it's part of the game. they won against Mumbai from nowhere in the first game. That's a very talented team as well. Probably they lacked a little bit, the kind of planning a bit more. I think if they had planned to get around a bit more second innings things could have been different," said Senthilnathan.
"But, yes, of course, the batting, probably both innings let down a little bit, you know. That, I think, showed, but they are more or less, last game, they really played well. They have a lot of talented players with good potential," he added.