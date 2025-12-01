Kohli's future not even a question, says batting coach Kotak as India down South Africa in Ranchi ODI

RANCHI: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak feels speculations surrounding Virat Kohli's impending ODI future "should not exist" given fitness, form and impact that the stalwart continues to make in 50-over cricket.

In the build-up to the three-match series, a few 'ifs and buts' emerged in the context of the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa since both Kohli and Rohit Sharma play single format, raising questions whether the two mega stars are in head coach Gautam Gambhir's scheme of things.

Leading with a note of exasperation, Kotak said he simply could not understand why Kohli's place or longevity was being debated at all.

"I really don't know why actually we need to look at all this," Kotak said after India's close 17-run win in the first ODI against South Africa here on Sunday.

"He's batting so well. Why do we need to talk about his future? The way he's performing, the way his fitness is there are no questions about anything."

Kotak said clarity around roles, real-time learning and the experience shared by senior players matter far more at this stage than long-range projections.

And in that context, he insisted, Kohli remains indispensable.

"He's just brilliant, man. As long as he keeps batting like this, there is no point talking about anything else."

The batting coach stressed that neither the players nor the team management is thinking as far ahead as the 2027 World Cup, let alone framing discussions around senior players in those terms.

"I feel these things shouldn't happen. They (Ro-Ko) are brilliant, they are performing, and they are contributing to the team. For us, once the team comes and practice starts, we just enjoy. I don't even think we are talking anything about the 2027 World Cup."

Kotak said Kohli's century on Sunday, the 52nd of his ODI career, was not just a reminder of his pedigree but also an example of how seamlessly he continues to shoulder responsibility in a format he now prioritises.

"It was an outstanding knock. He batted really well, took responsibility and showed again why he is such an exceptional player," Kotak said.

Asked about Kohli's minor back discomfort during the innings, he added: "As much as I know, he's fine."