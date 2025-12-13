Robin Uthappa flags lack of role clarity in India's batting during big chase

NEW DELHI: Former India batter Robin Uthappa has flagged a lack of role clarity in India's batting approach during a big chase, saying excessive flexibility early in the innings made run-scoring more complicated.

India suffered a 51-run loss in the second T20I against South Africa after folding for 162 in 19.1 overs while chasing a target of 214 at Mullanpur on Thursday.

Uthappa said the issue was not the loss of early wickets but the strategy adopted after Shubman Gill's dismissal, particularly with a deep batting line-up at India's disposal.

"When Shubman Gill got out, Axar Patel walked in with plenty of batting still to come. At that stage, he had to play the role of a pinch-hitter -- someone you are willing to risk early to get quick runs and take pressure off Abhishek Sharma, Uthappa said on Jio Hotstar.

Instead, Uthappa felt Axar's cautious run-a-ball 21 failed to ease the pressure, forcing a shift in approach as wickets fell around him and slowing the chase further.

"At the international level, batters need clear roles and a clear idea of how they're going to construct an innings," he said.

"Flexibility with match-ups after the first six to eight overs is fine, but you still need a solid foundation before you can chase a big score -- you can't build a skyscraper without a base.

"Asking players to prepare for multiple roles in the same game makes run-scoring more complicated, and that's where India are missing a trick. I don't agree with being overly flexible so early in the innings beyond the openers," said the key member of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning side.