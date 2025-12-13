Robin Uthappa flags lack of role clarity in India's batting during big chase

Cricket

Uthappa said the issue was not the loss of early wickets but the strategy adopted after Shubman Gill's dismissal, particularly with a deep batting line-up at India's disposal.
NEW DELHI: Former India batter Robin Uthappa has flagged a lack of role clarity in India's batting approach during a big chase, saying excessive flexibility early in the innings made run-scoring more complicated.

India suffered a 51-run loss in the second T20I against South Africa after folding for 162 in 19.1 overs while chasing a target of 214 at Mullanpur on Thursday.

"When Shubman Gill got out, Axar Patel walked in with plenty of batting still to come. At that stage, he had to play the role of a pinch-hitter -- someone you are willing to risk early to get quick runs and take pressure off Abhishek Sharma, Uthappa said on Jio Hotstar.

Instead, Uthappa felt Axar's cautious run-a-ball 21 failed to ease the pressure, forcing a shift in approach as wickets fell around him and slowing the chase further.

"At the international level, batters need clear roles and a clear idea of how they're going to construct an innings," he said.

"Flexibility with match-ups after the first six to eight overs is fine, but you still need a solid foundation before you can chase a big score -- you can't build a skyscraper without a base.

"Asking players to prepare for multiple roles in the same game makes run-scoring more complicated, and that's where India are missing a trick. I don't agree with being overly flexible so early in the innings beyond the openers," said the key member of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning side.

