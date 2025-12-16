IPL 2026 auction: CSK makes UP's Veer joint-most expensive uncapped player

CHENNAI: Prashant Veer was a relatively unknown cricketer from Uttar Pradesh till five-time champions Chennai Super Kings snapped him for a breath-taking price of `14.2 crore on Tuesday. A left-hand batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler from Amethi, 20-year-old Veer rose to stardom the moment he became the joint-most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL along with wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan Kartik Sharma. Incidentally, the latter was also bought by the Chennai franchise.
The turn of events might have surprised a majority of people but not Gyanendra Pandey, coach of Uttar Pradesh U23 team and former India player. "I knew he would be a player to watch out for in the mini auction given his all-round skills," Pandey told this daily. Veer, whose father is a shiksha mitra (contractual teacher) with Uttar Pradesh state government, made his way to the senior state team through his brilliant performance with the U23 side.
Such was his dedication that he shuttled between Mumbai and Kolkata playing six matches in seven days a few days ago playing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches and BCCI's U23 tournament for UP. With Ravindra Jadeja moving to Rajasthan Royals, the Chennai franchise needed someone who can replace the India all-rounder. It seems they have found a perfect match in Veer. "He can bowl tidy spells and score at a good pace while coming to bat No 5 or 6. He is also a brilliant fielder. Patience is his biggest virtue. He has all the qualities to be successful in the IPL. If he can handle the pressure, he can become a long term prospect for CSK," added Pandey.
Veer finished with nine wickets from seven matches with an economy of 6.76 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also scored 112 runs with 40 not out being his highest total. What might have grabbed the attention of the scouts from various IPL teams is his striker rate, which stood at 169.69 in the tournament. His numbers with Noida Super Kings during the UP T20 League only added to his reputation.
For Veer, whose base price was `30 lakh, it all started with Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants engaging in a bid war for him. MI might have opted out of it but CSK joined LSG to take the battle further. Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also gave them company for some time but the Chennai franchise managed to hire the services of Veer by spending the huge amount.
"I'm happy to be joining Chennai Super Kings because MS Dhoni is there. The way he bats in the lower order, his mindset, the way he talks, how he controls his body and stays so focused ' there is so much to learn from him," Veer said after the auction.
Ahead of the auction, Veer, who had attended trials organised by various franchises including CSK, was hopeful of a good offer. It came true with him becoming the joint-most expensive uncapped player.