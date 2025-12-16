IPL 2026 auction: CSK makes UP's Veer joint-most expensive uncapped player

CHENNAI: Prashant Veer was a relatively unknown cricketer from Uttar Pradesh till five-time champions Chennai Super Kings snapped him for a breath-taking price of `14.2 crore on Tuesday. A left-hand batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler from Amethi, 20-year-old Veer rose to stardom the moment he became the joint-most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL along with wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan Kartik Sharma. Incidentally, the latter was also bought by the Chennai franchise.

The turn of events might have surprised a majority of people but not Gyanendra Pandey, coach of Uttar Pradesh U23 team and former India player. "I knew he would be a player to watch out for in the mini auction given his all-round skills," Pandey told this daily. Veer, whose father is a shiksha mitra (contractual teacher) with Uttar Pradesh state government, made his way to the senior state team through his brilliant performance with the U23 side.

Such was his dedication that he shuttled between Mumbai and Kolkata playing six matches in seven days a few days ago playing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches and BCCI's U23 tournament for UP. With Ravindra Jadeja moving to Rajasthan Royals, the Chennai franchise needed someone who can replace the India all-rounder. It seems they have found a perfect match in Veer. "He can bowl tidy spells and score at a good pace while coming to bat No 5 or 6. He is also a brilliant fielder. Patience is his biggest virtue. He has all the qualities to be successful in the IPL. If he can handle the pressure, he can become a long term prospect for CSK," added Pandey.