Cummins, Lyon in doubt for Melbourne after 'hugely satisfying' Ashes

ADELAIDE: Elated Australia skipper Pat Cummins Sunday said retaining the Ashes after just three Tests was "hugely satisfying" and vowed no let up in Melbourne while casting doubt on whether he and Nathan Lyon would play.

Australia have been dominant all series with their 82-run win in Adelaide coming on the back of eight-wicket thumpings at Perth and Brisbane, securing the famous urn with two Tests still to play.

"There was so much hype coming into the series, and you never really know how it will play out," said Cummins.

"So winning in three Tests is hugely satisfying for many reasons.

"A lot of the chat before the series was about how evenly poised it was going to be, and to win in straight Tests, it doesn't get much better than that."

There are only five days until the fourth Test starts in Melbourne on December 26 with Cummins adamant Australia will not be taking their foot off the gas there or in the final Test in Sydney, beginning January 4.

"The goal was to win the Ashes. But you're not going into a Test match not wanting to win, so we'll go to Melbourne and absolutely be desperate to win that one and Sydney," he said.

"And if we get 5-0, it's amazing but I can't say that's been spoken about at all. It's always just been about how we're going to navigate our way through to three wins."