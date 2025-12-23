It's not really up to me, is it?: McCullum on continuing as England coach

MELBOURNE: England head coach Brendon McCullum has stressed his desire to continue in the role but conceded that his future is no longer in his control following the team's dismal Ashes campaign.

McCullum has come under intense scrutiny after England surrendered the Ashes 3-0 inside the first three Tests.

The former New Zealand captain is contracted with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until the conclusion of the 2027 ODI World Cup, a tenure that also includes the next home Ashes series in the same year.

"I don't know. It's not really up to me, is it? I will just keep trying to do the job, try to learn the lessons that I haven't quite got right here and make adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me," McCullum told reporters when asked if he believes he will be in charge for the home summer next year.

Calling the role a "pretty good gig", McCullum said he remains motivated despite the heavy criticism.

"It's a pretty good gig. It's good fun. You travel the world with the lads and try to play some exciting cricket and try to achieve some things. For me, it's a matter of trying to just get the very best out of the people and try to achieve what you can with them.