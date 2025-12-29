ICC rates MCG pitch 'unsatisfactory' after two-day Test

MELBOURNE: The Melbourne Cricket Ground's seam-friendly pitch for the fourth Ashes Test was rated "unsatisfactory" on Monday by the International Cricket Council after it ended inside two days.

Under the world governing body's four-tier rating system "unsatisfactory" is the second lowest, characterising a pitch "favouring the bowlers too much".

It broke the venue's streak of "very good" ratings for the past three Boxing Day Tests and earned it one demerit point.

"The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers," said match referee Jeff Crowe.

"With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was 'unsatisfactory' as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point."

England beat Australia by four wickets in the final session of day two, with no batsman scoring more than 46 across the four innings.

The first Test in Perth also ended in two days, but that pitch was rated "very good" by the ICC.

MCG curator Matt Page and his team left 10 millimetres (0.4 inches) of grass on the wicket, providing the seamers with movement and bounce and making batting treacherous.

The carnage left Cricket Australia facing Aus$10 million (US$6.7 million) in revenue shortfall, with tickets for day three and four needing to be refunded.

"We were disappointed for the fans holding tickets for days three and four, and also the millions of fans excited to watch the action in Australia and around the world, that the pitch did not provide the MCG's customary balance between bat and ball," said Cricket Australia's chief of cricket, James Allsopp.

"We appreciate the outstanding work the MCG staff have done over recent years producing excellent Test match pitches," he added.