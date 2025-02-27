Shahidi hails Zadran for 'one of best innings' as Afghanistan down England

LAHORE: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi hailed Ibrahim Zadran's record-shattering 177 as "one of the best ODI innings" he had ever witnessed as his team sent England crashing out of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

Zadran's blistering 146-ball knock, which featured 12 boundaries and six sixes, helped Afghanistan to 325-7 before they clinched a nail-biting eight-run win which kept them in contention for a semi-final place.

Defeat meant England were ruled out of the running for a last-four spot.

Zadran lifted Afghanistan from a precarious 37-3 to a winning total as he put on key stands including 103 runs with Shahidi, who made 40.

"He's absolutely brilliant. Talented guy," Shahidi said of his man of the match.

"When we were three down at the beginning, it was too much pressure. But the partnership me and Ibrahim did was special.

"I think it was one of the best ODI innings I have ever seen."

Zadran's innings was a record individual score by an Afghanistan batsman in the ODI format and a new high in the history of the Champions Trophy.