Tendulkar leads cricket world in praising Afghanistan after win over England

NEW DELHI: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar led the cricket world in showering praise on Afghanistan for their stunning eight-run victory over England in the Champions Trophy, saying their wins "can't be termed as upsets anymore."

Batting first, Afghanistan rode on opener Ibrahim Zadran's brilliant 177 off 146 balls to post 325 for seven in Lahore on Wednesday, and then, Azmatullah Omarzai's (5/58) exploits with the ball restricted England to 317 all out to keep their semifinals hopes alive.

"Afghanistan's steady and consistent rise in international cricket has been inspiring! You can't term their wins as upsets anymore, they've made this a habit now.

"A superb century by @IZadran18 and wonderful five-for by @AzmatOmarzay, sealed another memorable win for Afghanistan. Well played!" Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.