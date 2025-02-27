Won't make any emotional statements now: Buttler on his captaincy after loss to Afghanistan

LAHORE: England skipper Jos Buttler said he wouldn't like to make any "emotional statements" on his captaincy but "all possibilities" are on the table after his side was shockingly eliminated from the Champions Trophy by Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

A listless England, barring Joe Root who smashed a century, suffered an eight-run defeat against the Afghans, and it pushed them out of the marquee event prematurely.

Chasing 326 for victory, England were bundled out for 317 with Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran smashing a superb 177 and pacer Azmatullah Omarzai grabbing a five-wicket haul.

"I don't want to say any emotional statements right now. But I think for myself and the other guys at the top, we should consider all possibilities," said Buttler in the post match presentation on his future as the England white-ball skipper.

This is the third successive failed ICC tournament campaign by England under Buttler's captaincy after the 2023 World Cup in India and the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas.

England had suffered a humiliating 69-run loss to Afghanistan in the group stage of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in New Delhi.

"It's really disappointing. I thought we had our chances in the game. Another fantastic game of cricket, but disappointing to come out on the wrong side," added Buttler, whose side was in the match till the 48th over when they lost the wicket of Jamie Overton, who was going great guns at the back end.

Buttler acknowledged that Afghanistan batted really well in the last 10 overs, which made things uphill for his side.