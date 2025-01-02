Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Storm before the biggest Test Down Under

SYDNEY: When India head coach Gautam Gambhir walked into the press conference room at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday afternoon, it seemed like an opportunity to put a lot of speculation to rest. Instead, by the time, he was done with his media interaction on the eve of the fifth and final Test between India and Australia, he had left them more speculation by not confirming Rohit Sharma’s place in the playing XI.

As things stand, Sharma will not take part in the Sydney Test with Shubman Gill walking into his No. 3 spot after being left out of the Boxing Day Test. Sharma has been out of form, scoring just 31 runs in six innings at a 6.2 average on this tour. With him losing two of the three Tests he captained, pressure was mounting on the captain.

In the lead-up to the Sydney Test, there had been multiple reports and speculations about tension building within the Indian camp after the loss in Melbourne. India had conceded a lead after having a good chance at drawing the match heading into the final session on day five. Since then, Gambhir has reportedly spoken sternly with the team and players. Inevitably, as the press pack waited for the interaction with the Indian contingent, there were questions and murmurs doing rounds on who’s going to come and whether Sharma would be dropped. As Gambhir, who had not addressed the media since landing in Australia walked in, it seemed like there would be answers for a lot of questions ahead of what is a must-win game for India.

However, from the first question, one could see that that wasn’t going to be the case. When asked if everything is under control within the team, Gambhir said it is. Then came the questions on this conversation with players. Gambhir said that what happens in the dressing room stays there. “Those are reports, not truth,” said Gambhir before adding, “I don't think I need to answer to any reports to be honest. There are some honest words, that's all I can say.”

If all this was not enough, when he was directly asked whether Sharma would be playing on Friday, all Gambhir had to say was: “We will have a look at the wicket and probably announce our playing eleven tomorrow.” He was pressed again and Gambhir said his answer remains the same. Whatever he said after didn’t really seem that important. Rather than ending the speculations Gambhir ended up adding fuel to fire.