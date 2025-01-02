Rohit Sharma to 'opt out' of Sydney Test, Bumrah likely to captain India in BGT finale

India's skipper Rohit Sharma has reportedly decided to "opt out" of the fifth and final Test against Australia, scheduled to begin on Friday, according to multiple media reports.

Sources cited by ANI and IANS, said the Indian skipper informed head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar of his decision, prioritizing the 'best-team first' approach.

Both Gambhir and Agarkar are said to have agreed to the move.

Battered by extra bounce and seam movement, coupled with scathing criticism of his leadership, Rohit's career as a Test cricketer appears to be heading for a dispiriting climax.

Rohit, much like in Melbourne, was the last of the recognised batters to enter the nets. This came after head coach Gambhir refused to confirm whether the out-of-form captain would be at the toss on Friday morning.

"We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," Gambhir offered a cryptic response when directly asked about Rohit's participation.

If dropped, Rohit would become the first Indian captain to lose his place in the side due to poor form. He has no one to blame but himself after accumulating a mere 31 runs in five innings.

In such a scenario, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India's standout performer with an astonishing 30 wickets in four outings at a sub-20 average, would take over the leadership role.

It was under Bumrah's captaincy that India registered their only victory on this tour so far, winning the opening Test in Perth.