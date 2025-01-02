No words, just silence: Gambhir, Rohit’s tensions spill over ahead of Sydney Test

All present at the SCG witnessed a complete communication breakdown between the skipper and the head coach.

There were already enough indications, but the developments on Thursday made one thing as clear as daylight—Rohit Sharma is no longer in coach Gautam Gambhir's scheme of things after scoring just one second-innings half-century in the eight Tests he has played this season.

It is learnt that an influential cricket administrator, who commands a lot of respect in the BCCI, has had a word with the head coach to explore if the skipper can be allowed to play the Sydney game and bow out from the Test arena.

However, the head coach's priority is to ensure India wins in Sydney and remains in the hunt for a place in the WTC final.

Such is the state of affairs that Rohit was more comfortable speaking to his deputy Bumrah and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar than Gambhir.

After a game of foot volley, in which Rohit and Rishabh Pant were on one side and Virat Kohli on the other, suddenly the penny dropped with a different-looking slip cordon.

While Pant was behind the stumps for the slip-catching session, the formation behind the batter had Virat Kohli at first slip, KL Rahul at second, Nitish Kumar Reddy at third, with Yashasvi Jaiswal manning the gully.

There were no signs of Rohit yet, as one headed to the net practice area outside the main stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja was the first one in the nets to receive throwdowns, but then Kohli entered, followed by Jaiswal and KL Rahul.

When Shubman Gill joined the fourth net, the batting sequence of the top order became somewhat clear.

All this while, Rohit and Bumrah were in the dressing room.

The one who looked the most edgy was Kohli, who was in fact bowled twice during the session—once by Nitish Reddy and another time by Washington Sundar.