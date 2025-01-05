Virat Kohli brings theatre to the game, will be sad if he has played his last Test in Australia: Cummins

SYDNEY: Australian skipper Pat Cummins rates Virat Kohli as a great competitor who makes the game lively with his theatrics and he will be "sad" if the latest Border-Gavaskar trophy does end up being the Indian superstar's last tour Down Under.

Following the hundred in the series opener, Kohli's troubles outside the off-stump compounded as he was caught in the slip cordon eight times over the course of five Tests.

The tour that got over on Sunday is likely to be Kohli's last.

It's always been a a wonderful contest. More than just the runs that he scored, he brings a bit of theatre to the game which is sometimes good and sometimes it can rile you up as an opposition, which I'm sure is part of his plans, Cummins said in a response to a PTI query after the six wicket win here.

Really enjoyed playing with him. You know, he's been one of the the star batters for the last decade or so. You know, if you get his wicket it goes a long way to winning a game so yeah, it will be sad if it's his last series.

Cummins did admit that Bumrah's absence on the final day of the series did help them, considering he took 32 wickets in the series.

Every time he (Bumrah) bowled he seemed to have an impact and took some key wickets. So yeah, no doubt that (his absence) helped our chase a little bit.