Rohit Sharma shows up at Mumbai Ranji team practice

MUMBAI: Embattled India captain Rohit Sharma practised with the Mumbai team here on Tuesday as the side geared up for the resumption of Ranji Trophy from January 23.

The 37-year-old, who endured a horror run with the bat in the national team's tour of Australia recently, took part in a morning practice session at the Wankhede stadium here.

The past few weeks have been tumultuous for Rohit. He managed just 31 runs across three Tests during his time Down Under and was forced to drop himself from the series-deciding fifth and final Test in Sydney due to his poor form.

With his future as a red-ball cricketer hanging by a thread, Rohit attended a review meeting on Sunday to assess the team's performance.

He was joined by head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's new secretary Devajit Saikia during the deliberations.

Mumbai will play Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA-BKC ground when the Ranji Trophy resumes on January 23, and the match holds significance as far as advancing to the knockouts is concerned.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit plays in Mumbai's next match. He last played for Mumbai way back in 2015 against Uttar Pradesh.