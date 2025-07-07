Winning at Edgbaston will be one of my "happiest memories" whenever I retire: Shubman Gill

BIRMINGHAM: Leading India to their first-ever Test win over England at Edgbaston will remain one of his "happiest memories" whenever the time comes to call it quits, said India captain Shubman Gill revelling in the resounding series-levelling victory here.

For the 25-year-old whose captaincy stint began with India losing the series opener at Leeds, Gill underlined an all-round show from the team to make a strong comeback that was also the team's first win over the hosts in Edgbaston.

"This is something that I would cherish for the rest of my life; probably whenever I would retire, I think this would be one of my most happiest memories," Gill said in a video shared by BCCI.

"I was meant to take the last catch of this match, and (I am) very content and happy that how we were able to finish this match.

"(There are) three more important matches to go; a quick turnaround after this one and I think it's good because the momentum is now with us." Gill said Indian players took responsibility for their performances.

"The way everyone came in contributed with the ball, with the bat, those are huge positives," he said.