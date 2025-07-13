Cricket

As good a piece of time-wasting I've seen, but India can't complain: Vaughan on Crawley tactics

Tempers flared up at the end of the third day when India failed to squeeze in another over after England opener Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics, drawing furious reaction from the visitors led by skipper Shubman Gill.
England's Zak Crawley (R) calls for medical attention on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, on July 12, 2025.(Photo | AFP)
LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics at the end of the third day of the ongoing third Test was "as good a piece" he has ever seen but said India can't complain as the visitors employed the same approach on second day.

After being bowled out for 387, India had enough time to bowl two overs in the final session on Day 3, but Crawley's tactics of feigning an injury and pulling out on three occasions during Jasprit Bumrah's opening over delayed the proceedings.

It meant India had time for just one over, which angered the visitors as England ended day three at 2 for no loss in their second innings.

Break even: Centurion Rahul; Pant, Jadeja keep India in contention

"It's as good a piece of time-wasting I've ever seen," Vaughan was quoted as saying by BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

"India can't complain because yesterday Gill was down with the hamstring strain  (KL) Rahul was off the field and wouldn't have been able to open the batting." Vaughan said it was equal for both teams.

"Neither team can complain, but what great drama and what a great day. We're in for a fourth and fifth day that will be fantastic."

Another former England skipper Alastair Cook said the series, which is level at 1-1, needed such drama to spice it up.

"Everyone has been so friendly, but this always happens in a series of five matches. There's little moments after playing against each other so many times," he said.

"(Ben) Duckett was like a dachshund: all those big dogs and he was the one squaring up to (Mohammed) Siraj."

Bumrah's brilliance before England's rearguard effort make third Test an exciting contest
Zak Crawley
​India vs England
Lords Test

