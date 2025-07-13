India collapse as third Test against England heads for thrilling finish

LONDON: India suffered a dramatic top-order slump to set up a thrilling finale to the third Test against England at Lord's on Sunday.

The tourists had the upper hand after dismissing England for just 192 in their second innings, with off-spinner Washington Sundar taking 4-22, including the wickets of Joe Root, Jamie Smith and England captain Ben Stokes on the fourth day.

That left India needing 193 to go 2-1 up in this five-match series after both teams made 387 in their first innings.

India, however, collapsed to 58-4 at stumps, with the tourists requiring a further 135 runs to win on Monday's final day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for a duck, skying a hook off fast bowler Jofra Archer to wicketkeeper Smith.

Karun Nair was lbw to Brydon Carse with India captain Shubman Gill, who has already scored a double hundred and two centuries this series, falling in similar fashion.

And with what became the last ball of the the day, Stokes bowled nightwatchman Akash Deep to raucous cheers from the home crowd at a sun-drenched Lord's.

But India opener KL Rahul, fresh from his first-innings score of exactly 100, was still there on 33 not out following several typically elegant boundaries.

"India will win, probably just after lunch," a bullish Sundar told Sky Sports after stumps.

But England batting coach Marcus Trescothick, speaking to the BBC, said: "When the ball gets a little bit softer there are more runs to be had out there, but if you get it enough in the right place it's very tricky.

"We would have loved 250 and beyond but we would have taken 190 and our chance to bowl on that pitch and it'll come down to who holds the pressure best tomorrow."