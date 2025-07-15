Six years on, England pacer Archer has a moment to savour.. again

LONDON: JOFRA Archer bowled the fastest over of his Test career on Day Two of the Lord's Test. In the 73rd over, he breached the 90 mph mark with each of the six balls. The fastest ball was 93.1 mph while the slowest was 90.5 mph.

It might not have sounded amazing and unbelievable had the 30-year-old pacer been a regular part of England Test team as Archer loves the speed and is known to crank it up.

Given the fact that he was making a Test comeback after 1595 days and a long rehab post multiple surgeries on his elbow, the spell gained prominence. Not to forget the stress fracture on his back.

It was not only about speed as the bowler claimed 5/107 across the match, the joint most among the English bowlers, to hand his team a famous victory in a pulsating match. His scalps included the all-important wicket of Rishabh Pant on Day Five, which swung the balance in England's favour.