India in England: Gill and Co fret over vice captain Pant's fitness

MANCHESTER: RISHABH Pant's injury is one of the biggest worries for India ahead of the fourth Test here in Manchester. Currently second on the list of top run getters with 425, the 27-year-old southpaw from Delhi has been indispensable for the team in the past few years, especially during their away tours.

Be it his shows Down Under in 2018 and 2021 that helped India clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy or dominant performances at home against England across two series. His ton in Cape Town, South Africa in 2022 where the next highest score was 29 or his 146 off just 111 balls in the last of the five-match series in England in 2022.

Not long ago, he became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score twin centuries in a single Test in England when he scored 134 off 178 & 118 off 140 in the first match in Headingley. Most importantly, he is on joint second to former India captain Rahul Dravid as far as Test centuries are concerned on these shores. The former has scored six while Pant along with Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul and Dilip Vengsarkar is second with four centuries on English soil.