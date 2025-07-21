India vs England: Spinners take centrestage in series decider

CHENNAI: As England opener and keeper Amy Jones held her nerve to take the hosts home in the second ODI, one of the stand out aspects of her unbeaten 57-ball 46 was the way she negated the Indian spinners. In many ways, the trio of Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and N Shree Charani have been the X-factor of sorts for India throughout this tour.

It started with a 3-2 T20I series win and has now arrived at Chester-le-Street for one last dance with India and England going up against each other to win the three-match ODI series. England head coach Charlotte Edwards has enjoyed the hard-fought contests. "It's been a brilliant series, I think from the Trent Bridge game, which feels like a long time ago, to now, I think it's been really competitive. Obviously disappointed we lost the T20I series. But I think, once the ODIs come around, this is a really important prep in terms of the World Cup. It's all to play for now in Durham, which we're all looking forward to. I think you want to be part of these sort of must-win games to win the series," Edwards told this daily in a conversation facilitated by Sony Sports Network on Monday.

For England, the biggest challenge thus far has been tackling the Indian spinners. Contrary to the home side, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have consistently fielded a spin-heavy side and reaped the results as well. It was evident during the T20Is and even more so in the first two ODIs. Out of the 71 overs India sent down across two games — the second ODI was a rain-curtailed one — 44 overs came from Rana, Sharma, Pratika Rawal and Charani. Each spinner has played a different role, bowling in different phases of the game. Rana feels that the communication between the trio has helped in terms of the planning and execution as she has taken three wickets in two games while operating at 3.3 runs per over.