Combative Gambhir slams Shubman Gill critics, says team fights for "common man back home"

MNCHESTER: India's fighting draw in the fourth Test against England brought out the combatant in Gautam Gambhir, who lambasted "critics" of new captain Shubman Gill and asserted that his team is fighting for "the common man back home".

Gambhir wants his players to make their own history rather than follow anyone from the past including himself.

And, after a memorable comeback in the Manchester Test, they are moving in that direction.

"They want to fight for the common man back home. And the important thing is that the way a lot of people had written us off in this Test match, this is the foundation of this team," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

"These are characters who are sitting in this dressing room, wanting to fight for the country and they will continue to do that," said the head coach.

A 188-run stand between captain Shubman Gill and K L Rahul kept India in the fourth Test against England before Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja earned a spirited draw for the visitors with an unbeaten 203-run alliance.

Asked whether he gave a pep talk to the players after day four and made a reference to his match-saving 137 in Napier back in 2009, Gambhir responded in the negative.

"Look, the first thing is that I don't remember any of my knocks, that has become history. I think they should make their own history. Honestly, no one in this team will follow anyone or want to follow. They should make their own history," he said.