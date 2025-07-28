Tactically Gambhir hasn't made it easier, he needs to take chill pill: Sanjay Manjrekar

MANCHESTER: Gautam Gambhir needs to loosen up, may be take a "chill pill", feels cricketer-turned-analyst Sanjay Manjrekar, who strongly believes that India earned a creditable draw in the fourth Test against England here despite some not-so-great tactical calls by the national team's head coach.

Manjrekar didn't mince words when he said that the former southpaw hasn't strategically been on point in the red-ball format.

Despite the fighting draw on Sunday, India are trailing 1-2 in the series with just one match to go.

"I feel India has done well despite some of his (Gambhir) tactical decisions. Let's not forget: India lost 3-0 at home (to) New Zealand, lost comfortably to Australia (away). The fight we've seen in this team? That's down to the players.

"Because tactically, Gambhir hasn't always made things easier - especially with some of his selections."

Manjrekar also urged the fiery head coach not to treat every contrarian opinion as mindless criticism after the former India opener hit back at critics of skipper Shubman Gill describing them as people who lacked cricketing knowledge.

"There was never any doubt about Shubman Gill's talent. If someone had doubts, they probably don't understand cricket. Some players take time to settle in international cricket.

"In this dressing room, no one is surprised by what he's done on this tour," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.