Jasprit Bumrah to miss fifth Test at The Oval, Akash Deep likely replacement: Report

LONDON: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the series-deciding fifth Test against England, starting Thursday at The Oval, as part of workload management, with Akash Deep likely to replace him, according to a report.

The 31-year-old world No 1 pacer appeared off-colour during the drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford, where he struggled with his pace and failed to make breakthroughs.

"The BCCI medical team has told Bumrah that the decision is in line with safeguarding his back and keeping the long-term in mind," reported ESPNCricinfo.

The report added that Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test due to a groin niggle, is likely to replace Bumrah in the XI.

Earlier, head coach Gautam Gambhir had stated that no decision had been taken regarding team composition and that all bowlers, including Bumrah, were fit.

"We haven't had any conversation around the combination for the last Test," Gambhir had said after the fourth Test in Manchester.