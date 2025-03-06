We are still evolving as a team: South Africa coach after another knockout punch

LAHORE: Yet another knockout stage heartbreak at yet another ICC event. But perennial bridesmaid South Africa remains on the right track two years before the ODI World Cup at home, feels the team's head coach Rob Walter after its semifinal exit from the Champions Trophy here.

Having topped their group, South Africa came up short in the second semifinal against New Zealand here on Wednesday night and went down by 50 runs in a chase of 362.

Walter said there are enough positives to take back home notwithstanding a tough loss.

"You know, in the wins, we managed to put some significant partnerships together. We had guys contributing significantly with the bat. From a bowling point of view, I think our biggest development was our accuracy. We were able to be very accurate as a seam unit," said Walter in the post-match press conference.

"And that's something that we've been working really hard on. Every game we play is a learning opportunity. We just keep trying to take the little lessons. Today is a hard lesson, you feel it a little bit more, because it's the end of a campaign.

"But we certainly continue to keep learning from things, little bits here and there, that we can do better. We're still evolving as a team; there's no doubt in my mind. Two and a half years to 2027 and that's the eyes on the prize," he added.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Walter was expectedly asked about South Africa going down in a knockout game of another global event.

Last year, the Proteas lost the T20 World Cup final to India from a commanding position.