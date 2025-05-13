Anil Kumble surprised by Kohli, Rohit’s quiet Test retirements ahead of England tour

This was after Rohit decided to step away from the longest format last Thursday.

"It is a huge surprise. Two outstanding, great players retiring on the back of few days. I didn't see it coming. It has certainly caught me off guard. I thought he has a few more years left in him, especially at the Test level," Kumble said on Kohli on ESPNCricinfo.

"He's playing only the ODI format now. No player leaves with any regret and I am sure he would have thought through this, and ultimately it is the player's call. It is a very quiet exit. Every player deserves to leave on his terms, but I think on the field. We spoke about this when R Ashwin retired as well, right in the middle of the series he announced his retirement and came back (to India from Australia). Right now, Rohit Sharma a few days ago and then Virat Kohli. I think all three of them deserved a proper send off on the field. I strongly believe people who matter need to address that. I know it is a social media age, yes the fans want to be there, there would have been plenty of fans and a roaring send off," Kumble, who ended as India's leading Test wicket-takers with 619 scalps, said players of such stature should have been allowed to bow out in front of fans.