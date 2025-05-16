Mitchell Johnson urges overseas players to skip remainder of IPL amid security concerns

PERTH: Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson said it is not wise for overseas players to return for the remainder of the IPL and urged them to prioritise safety over pay cheques in the prevailing circumstances arising out of India-Pakistan military hostilities.

The world's biggest T20 league was suspended on May 9 due to the tensions on the border triggered by the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

A day after its suspension, a ceasefire between the two countries was announced, paving the way for IPL's resumption from Saturday.

Johnson, however, believes it would be prudent for the foreign players to skip the remaining matches. "While Cricket Australia has told its players to make their own decisions, the weight of those choices can be heavy," Johnson wrote in his column for the West Australian.

"Cricket might involve mega bucks these days but it is still just a game, and that has been brought sharply into focus after the Indian Premier League's hiatus this week. If I had to make a call whether to head back to India and finish the tournament, it would be an easy decision. It's a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing, not pay cheques," the former left-arm pacer added.

The BCCI on Monday said it has decided to resume the league after holding extensive consultations and getting necessary clearances from the government, pushing the final to June 3 from the originally scheduled May 25.

The revised schedule leaves little turnaround time for the Australian and South African players, who decide to take part in the IPL play-offs, to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which begins in Lord's from June 11.