India-Pakistan tension casts shadow of doubt over Asia Cup

Tensions between India and Pakistan are now spilling over into cricket, affecting more than just diplomatic ties. The two countries, known for one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries, have a long history both on and off the field.

India has consistently avoided playing bilateral series with Pakistan, and now, the worsening political climate could threaten even multi-nation tournaments involving both sides.

With a Pakistani minister currently heading the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the body that oversees cricket in the region, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to withdraw from this year’s Asia Cup, in an attempt to further isolate Pakistan.

The ACC is presently led by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to The Indian Express, the BCCI has informed the ACC of its decision to skip the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka next month and the Men’s Asia Cup scheduled for September.

India’s decision has cast serious doubt over the Men’s Asia Cup, which was to be hosted by India and include Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. With India likely to stay out, the tournament may most likely be postponed.