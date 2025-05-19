India-Pakistan tension casts shadow of doubt over Asia Cup

Tensions between India and Pakistan are now spilling over into cricket, affecting more than just diplomatic ties. The two countries, known for one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries, have a long history both on and off the field.
India has consistently avoided playing bilateral series with Pakistan, and now, the worsening political climate could threaten even multi-nation tournaments involving both sides.
With a Pakistani minister currently heading the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the body that oversees cricket in the region, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to withdraw from this year’s Asia Cup, in an attempt to further isolate Pakistan.
The ACC is presently led by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
According to The Indian Express, the BCCI has informed the ACC of its decision to skip the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka next month and the Men’s Asia Cup scheduled for September.
India’s decision has cast serious doubt over the Men’s Asia Cup, which was to be hosted by India and include Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. With India likely to stay out, the tournament may most likely be postponed.
Sources told The Indian Express that a tournament without India would not be financially viable. Indian companies make up a large share of cricket sponsorship, and without the high-profile India-Pakistan match, broadcasters are unlikely to stay invested.
In 2024, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) secured the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup in a deal worth USD 170 million for eight years. If this edition is cancelled, the agreement would have to be revised.
This isn’t the first time the India-Pakistan dispute has caused disruptions to a major tournament. In 2023, when Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup, India refused to travel and instead played its matches in Sri Lanka, eventually winning the title.
A similar situation happened during the 2024 ICC Champions Trophy. With Pakistan again as host, India pushed for a hybrid model and played its matches in Dubai. India went on to win that tournament as well.
Recent tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people and left more than a dozen injured.