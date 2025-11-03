22 yards and new song of glory: 'Rahega sab se upar, hamara Tiranga!'

NAVI MUMBAI: Team songs have long been a part of Australian men's cricket team culture and after any major victories be it Ashes or World Cup, the Steve Waughs, Ricky Pontings and Steven Smiths have always made it a point to sing "Under the Southern Cross".

Indian cricket never had Team Anthem as such and "Chak De India" and "Suno Ghaur se Duniya waalo" blaring from those bazooka music systems at the stadiums across the globe after nearly two decades has become a bit jarring, bordering on monotonous after being played a zillion times.

So when the sprightly Jemimah Rodrigues and the victorious World Cup winning team along with coaches and support staff gathered to form a huddle around the 22-yard strip, there was 'Victory Anthem' that was sung, it sounded refreshing.

"Rahega sab se upar, hamara Tiranga! ham hai Team India, ham hai Team India!" (Our tri-colour would fly high) echoed deep into the triumphant night as the squad sung their hearts out.

They were in sync for the six hours spent on 22 yards, and no one cared if they were in tune or not.

Head coach and domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar's voice was among the prominent ones singing the song that was heard from a distance.

"Saath mein chalenge, saath mein uthenge. ham hai Team India, saath me jeetenge," (We will walk together, we will rise together, we will win together, we are Team India) they sang boisterously after winning the first global trophy.

Long after their passionate fans, who revelled in celebrations on every occasion the Indian team did well, had left, the winning side emerged to sing the team song, which was perhaps never heard before.