Madhya Pradesh announces Rs one crore reward for World Cup-winning pacer Kranti Goud

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for Kranti Goud, the Chhatarpur native pacer who played a key role in India’s ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph on Sunday night.

“Yesterday (Sunday), our daughters created a sensation in world cricket. We announce awarding Rs one crore to MP’s daughter Kranti Goud for the historic feat,” Yadav announced in Bhopal.

Kranti, a native of Ghuwara village in Chhatarpur district, partnered with Renuka Singh Thakur to open the bowling for India in the final against South Africa, continuing the successful pairing from earlier matches in her first World Cup appearance.

Celebrations erupted in her village after India’s win, with residents dancing to drum beats and lighting fireworks through the night. Villagers had gathered around a large LED screen at the village square to cheer for their local hero.

The youngest of six siblings, Kranti’s rise has been remarkable amid hardship. Her father, a police constable, was suspended years ago, forcing her brothers to work as daily wage labourers and a bus conductor to support the family.

Remembering her sister, Roshni, “She (Kranti) started by playing in front of the house, she loved cricket and watched matches along with her brothers. She studied till Class IX, at her first tournament, where she was the player of the match. Our parents told her to study, but she loved playing.”

Initially playing with boys in local matches, Kranti’s raw pace caught the eye of Rajiv Bilthare, coach and secretary of the Chhatarpur District Cricket Association, who honed her fitness and technique. Training at the Chhatarpur Academy, she soon broke into the Madhya Pradesh senior women’s team, helping them clinch their first-ever domestic one-day title in 2024 with her pace and lower-order batting.

Her domestic success earned her a Rs 10 lakh contract with UP Warriorz in the 2025 Women’s Premier League. Later, she was selected for India’s senior team for the England tour, where she impressed with 6 wickets for 52 runs at Chester-le-Street.