Windfall for Women in Blue: BCCI announces cash reward of Rs 51 crore for Harmanpreet and Co.

"It includes all the players, support staff and the national selection committee," Devajit Saikia told PTI on Monday.
India's players pose with the trophy after their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.(Photo | X, @BCCIWomen)
NEW DELHI: The BCCI will reward the Indian women's cricket team with Rs 51 crore for winning the ODI World Cup, secretary Devajit Saikia announced on Monday.

The Indian women's team under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to win its first ever global trophy.

"As a token of appreciation, the BCCI will reward the Indian women's cricket team with a cash award of Rs 51 crore for winning the World Cup. It includes all the players, support staff and the national selection committee," Saikia told PTI on Monday.

'Defining moment in journey of Indian women’s cricket': Cricketing legends react to World Cup win
