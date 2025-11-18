The Ashes: What to know about cricket's most storied rivalry

Few sporting contests carry the history, drama and aura of the Ashes. Born from a mock newspaper obituary in 1882 and symbolized by a tiny urn, the rivalry between Australia and England has shaped more than a century of test cricket.

Ahead of one of the biggest contests on the cricket calendar, here’s what to know about the upcoming five-match series.

The origins

The Ashes is one of the oldest and most iconic rivalries in international sport, featuring test cricket contests between Australia and England. Cricket tests between English and Australian teams started in 1877. According to the Marylebone Cricket Club, the Lord's-based custodian of the laws of the game, the term “Ashes” was first used in August 1882 in a satirical obituary for English cricket printed in The Sporting Times after the representative team lost on home soil to Australia for the first time.

The obituary reported that the body of English cricket would be cremated and the Ashes taken to Australia. English captain Ivo Bligh led a team to Australia later that year with a vow to reclaim “the ashes.”

A fan presented Bligh with a small terracotta urn as a symbol of the Ashes after an England victory. And that’s how the Ashes and the urn became intrinsically connected.