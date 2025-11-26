Of taking leap of faith and new beginnings: Prathyusha's story

"Actually, my parents were scared. Because they always used to tell me, like, home is the best, this thing. Like, if you go to any other place, there will be a lot of difficulties. Not only opportunities, but it is also like staying there, getting adjusted to that place. There are a lot of things that come into play when we go to another state. But, finally, I also convinced them that for my career betterment, I have to take that risk."

Once the decision to move was taken, fellow leggie and India spinner S Asha suggested her regarding an opening in Pondicherry, and it did not take long before Prathyusha secured that spot. She played a few selection matches and in a few days, Prathyusha was all set to play for Pondicherry as a guest player. For someone who made her India debut at a young age, this was Prathyusha starting from scratch, trying to climb the ladder again. It had been a rough road for her since the injury in 2022-23, both on the cricket and fitness front.

"When I started working with Arjun sir, it made a lot of difference. He just made something very clear. Like, if I have to play higher level, if I have to play WPL, this is how it should be. The way you work, the way you perform. It is not like before. Cricket is moving ahead. The first thing he told me was fitness. If you have to be good at this thing, fielding is a must. So, you have to be quicker on the field. You have to shed weight. I think from there, credit goes to him and my trainer. Because they both have followed up, worked a lot on my fitness, my skills. I also changed my bowling action a bit. When you are physically more fit, I feel automatically you are in a better mental state any day. If you have a good fitness level, you feel lighter on your feet. And it actually adds to your confidence. You feel much confident that on the field you can move faster. You can actually deliver. And you don't get tired too quickly, as you used to before. So, all these things added a lot to my confidence this year," she explained.