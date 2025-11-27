What can a coach do? Ashwin comes to Gambhir's defence amid mounting criticism

NEW DELHI: Former off-spinner R Ashwin has defended under-fire India head coach Gautam Gambhir after the 0-2 home Test series loss to South Africa, saying it is not right to call for his sacking at a time when not enough responsibility has been shouldered by the players.

India were outplayed in the series that concluded in Guwahati on Tuesday, going down by a record 408 runs in the second and final Test.

A majority of the criticism has been directed towards Gambhir's planning and push for all-rounders in the squad that has affected its balance. But Ashwin said the former opener, who has a contract till 2027, does not deserve to be removed.

"Why are we doing this? It's a sport. Managing a team cannot be that easy. And yes, he is hurting too. We must understand that. It might feel nice to get someone sacked, but that's not how it should be," Ashwin said in his Youtube show 'Ash ki Baat'.

"I've never been that kind of person. It's not about supporting anyone, Gautam is not my relative. I could also point out 10 mistakes. Yes, mistakes happen, but anybody can make them. It's just that when they cost you, they become very expensive," he added.