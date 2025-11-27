WPL Auction: Big names miss out, Indians enjoy big pay-day

NEW DELHI: It was an evening where Indian all-rounders and pacers hit a massive pay-day as teams looked to rebuild their Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams for the next two-year cycle. And among the top earners were Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr and Shikha Pandey.

Sharma, the most valuable Indian all-rounder at the moment, was initially released by UP Warriorz only to get her back using a Right To Match for a whopping ₹3.2 crore. Initially, she was signed by Delhi Capitals for the base price of ₹50L who then set the price for which UP agreed. This signing makes Deepti the highest paid player of the auction on Thursday and second-highest paid Indian player ever in the WPL.

Meanwhile, Pandey, who has been the best Indian pacer in the first three seasons of WPL, was signed by Warriorz for ₹2.4 crore. New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was signed once again by Mumbai Indians for a massive ₹3 crore – highest for a player in their side.