Months of prep and last-minute adjustments: Inside RCB's squad construction for WPL 2026

“By the time the Arundhati set came, the delta had come down massively. I think we were a crore and a half apart (RCB and UP). So that again is an indicator. Those are the things we try to keep in line with. The girls we picked up in Radha, Aru are World Cup winners. It absolutely helps. After a point, we started getting options within the squad. Now we could play a different combination with our overseas (stars) because Arundhati and Pooja are there. We also acquired a very, very talented spinner again in Prema, who I think is going to go on to play for the country. Acquiring her for 20 lakhs was a steal.”

While the head coach reiterated that any connection of players working with Shrubsole or Mandhana in the past is a coincidence, he acknowledged that the familiarity helps, especially for a captain with a vision for the team. “Smriti has been putting in as much as she can in her busy period now. Anya, because she recently retired, is still in touch with the pulse of the game. She knows the players. Their input has been massive. I could go on about how much Anya has helped the whole process. Smriti knows exactly what she wants and she also has a vision also. And it aligns with how we want RCB to play on the field of play. I think we have a lot of capped players. That also makes a huge difference. Which also is one of the conscious things we did,” he said.

While RCB ticked most of their boxes before the accelerated auction, they went on to sign D Hemalatha, the one missing Indian batter they needed before adding a few back-up options. Through all this, the one thing they had to keep in mind — whether it is signing of players at a price or keeping in mind the fitness of Vastrakar, who has spent almost a year in rehab — is that they are picking a team for the next 14 month cycle and not two years (WPL 2027 will be in January after which there is a mega auction).

“With Pooja, first things first. (She is a) three-dimensional player. The facts are that. She is currently at the CoE recovering. Whatever the BCCI has communicated to us, it looks like she will be fit by next month. She hasn't played cricket for a while. We are very aware. But she is on the mend now and brings tremendous balance to our team if fit. It's not like we got her at base price. There is someone else who also saw value in her. So there are 50 days or more left for the WPL to start. So now that she is at CoE, she is in good hands. Hopefully, she comes out well with the rehab. She hasn't played for a while, I agree. But again an experienced player, we will help her ease into it.