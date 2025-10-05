Women's World Cup: India win drama-filled contest vs Pakistan

COLOMBO: Renuka Singh was at the top of her mark to bowl the fifth over of the Pakistan innings at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday evening. Pakistan had scored six runs from the first four in the chase of 248, and Sadaf Shamas had taken strike to face Renuka.

That is when the big screen came into the picture. The run out appeal of Muneeba Ali, the other opener, which was declared not out by the third umpire, was being reviewed again. Why? Ali, who was hit on the pads by Kranti Gaud, was standing on the crease with the Indian team appealing. It was turned down by the on-field umpire, but Deepti Sharma, standing at slips, had thrown the ball at the stumps. It hit, and a run out was reviewed.

Upon review, it was visible that Ali had dragged her bat back in, and the third umpire said not out. The over was called, players moved on. But then, the third umpire took it upon herself to review it back again as Ali had lifted her bat off the ground, and it was in the air when the bails came off. That is when she declared out.